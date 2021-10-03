Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Texas

Cleveland Indians (79-82, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-101, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (11-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-9, 4.32 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Indians -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Rangers Sunday.

The Rangers are 36-44 in home games in 2020. The Texas pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.3.

The Indians have gone 39-41 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .406 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .541 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 36 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-2. Lyles secured his 10th victory and Jonah Heim went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Triston McKenzie took his ninth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 31 home runs and is batting .244.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 73 extra base hits and is slugging .541.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

Indians: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).