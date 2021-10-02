Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (78-82, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (106-54, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (11-9, 3.27 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 199 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 222 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -130, Padres +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will play on Saturday.

The Giants are 53-26 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 239 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Belt leads them with 29, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 33-46 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-0. Anthony DeSclafani notched his 13th victory and Darin Ruf went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Pedro Avila took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 25 home runs and is batting .226.

Frazier leads the Padres with 171 hits and has 43 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .278 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Padres: 2-8, .245 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tony Watson: (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Scott Kazmir: (hamstring), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Brandon Belt: (thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Yu Darvish: (hip), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (thumb).