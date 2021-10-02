Bubic scheduled to start for Kansas City against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (71-89, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-86, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (3-5, 6.78 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (6-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -107, Twins -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Minnesota will square off on Saturday.

The Royals are 39-40 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .365.

The Twins are 33-46 on the road. Minnesota has hit 225 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with 32, averaging one every 18.2 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 11-6. Jon Heasley secured his first victory and Hunter Dozier went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. John Gant took his 11th loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 121 RBIs and is batting .275.

Polanco leads the Twins with 32 home runs and has 95 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.92 ERA

Twins: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.75 ERA

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: (arm), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (hand), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Bailey Ober: (hip), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).