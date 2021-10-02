Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 38, Powder Valley 0

Amity def. Taft, forfeit

Bandon 14, Reedsport 7

Banks 42, Astoria 17

Barlow 48, Gresham 0

Blanchet Catholic 48, Corbett 47

Camas Valley 54, Days Creek 6

Canby 53, McKay 12

Cascade 64, Woodburn 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Central Catholic 54, Reynolds 6

Churchill 51, North Bend 0

Clackamas 47, David Douglas 0

Cove 34, Wallowa 28

Crane 42, Dufur 16

Crater 28, Willamette 7

Creswell def. Jefferson, forfeit

Crook County 55, North Marion 12

Dallas 35, South Albany 12

Dayton 44, Willamina 6

Eddyville 49, Crow 14

Elkton 53, North Lake 13

Estacada 43, Gladstone 18

Forest Grove 41, St. Helens 12

Grant Union 56, Riverside 6

Harrisburg 26, Gervais 12

Heppner 39, Weston-McEwen 0

Hood River 44, Redmond 29

Imbler 52, Sherman/Condon Co-op 28

Jefferson PDX 60, McDaniel 0

Jesuit 49, Southridge 0

Kennedy 32, Santiam 6

La Pine 42, Pleasant Hill 6

Lake Oswego 35, Tigard 0

Lakeridge 41, Oregon City 8

Lebanon 37, Corvallis 27

Liberty 56, Glencoe 21

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 56, Pilot Rock 28

Madras def. Molalla, forfeit

Marist 56, North Eugene 14

Marshfield 57, Stayton 0

Mazama 41, Henley 14

McMinnville 37, Century 36

Mountainside 38, Beaverton 28

Myrtle Point 42, Gold Beach 30

Nelson 27, Centennial 12

North Douglas 47, Yoncalla 13

North Medford 25, Bend 21

North Valley def. Klamath, forfeit

Perrydale 32, Mohawk 22

Philomath def. Scio, forfeit

Powers def. Gilchrist, forfeit

Putnam 24, Parkrose 0

Regis 42, Colton 14

Ridgeview 35, Madras 12

Ridgeview def. La Salle, forfeit

Rogue River 48, Illinois Valley 26

Roosevelt 62, Wells 22

Roseburg 56, Grants Pass 14

Sandy 47, Franklin 13

Santiam Christian 23, Elmira 8

Scappoose 41, Hillsboro 32

Seaside 69, Valley Catholic 0

Sheldon 54, South Medford 37

Sheridan 32, Douglas 26

Sherwood 23, Newberg 17

Silverton 48, Crescent Valley 8

Siuslaw 38, Cascade Christian 34

South Umpqua 55, St. Mary's 6

South Wasco County 45, Monument/Dayville 0

Sprague 21, McNary 17

St. Paul 68, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 0

Summit 38, South Salem 6

Sunset 39, Heritage, Wash. 2

Sutherlin 30, Lakeview 27

Thurston 42, Eagle Point 21

Tillamook 42, Milwaukie 28

Toledo 22, Oakland 20

Umatilla 38, Irrigon 0

Vale 41, Ontario 6

Waldport 56, Vernonia 8

Walla Walla, Wash. 56, Hermiston 14

Warrenton 40, Clatskanie 0

West Albany 21, Central 14

West Salem 58, Mountain View 20

Westview def. Aloha, forfeit

Wilsonville def. North Salem, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland vs. Springfield, ccd.

Central Linn vs. Monroe, ccd.

Glendale vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Glide vs. Coquille, ccd.

Lowell vs. Oakridge, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service