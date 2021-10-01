Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 12, Polk County West 7

Albany 52, Princeton 37

Barnesville 53, Pillager 6

Becker 58, Big Lake 0

Bethlehem Academy 18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Blaine 10, Totino-Grace 0

Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0

Brandon-Evansville 52, Ortonville 32

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18, Red Rock Central 0

Centennial 6, Wayzata 0

Cloquet 14, Hermantown 7

Dassel-Cokato 48, Holy Family Catholic 0

Detroit Lakes 32, Pequot Lakes 6

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Park Rapids 7

Duluth East 46, Rock Ridge 14

East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 14

East Ridge 15, Woodbury 14

Eastview 34, Eagan 13

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32

Esko 24, Two Harbors 0

Fairmont 35, New Ulm 6

Fergus Falls 13, Perham 7

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6

Fillmore Central 19, Randolph 0

Hastings 18, South St. Paul 12

Hawley 55, Staples-Motley 20

Hill-Murray 27, Tartan 20

Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Rothsay 28

Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6

Holdingford 31, Sauk Centre 13

Holy Angels 35, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3

Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8

Jackson County Central 21, Redwood Valley 18

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41

Kittson County Central 40, Win-E-Mac 12

Lakeville South 28, Rosemount 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 35, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Litchfield 35, New London-Spicer 9

Mahnomen/Waubun 46, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7

Mankato West 30, Rochester Mayo 6

Maple Grove 47, Champlin Park 15

Marshall 35, Tri-City United 0

Melrose 43, Montevideo 14

Menahga 72, Red Lake 0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16, Adrian 15

Monticello 21, Cambridge-Isanti 18

Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 21

Mountain Lake Area 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20

Murray County Central 41, Sleepy Eye 0

Nevis 2, Laporte 0

New York Mills 46, Bagley 0

North Branch 21, Grand Rapids 20

Ogilvie 20, South Ridge 12

Osakis 39, Parkers Prairie 8

Owatonna 26, Northfield 7

Pine River-Backus 39, Warroad 30

Pipestone 33, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6

Providence Academy 42, Breck 14

Robbinsdale Cooper 34, Simley 14

Rochester Century 28, Austin 20

Rogers 30, Elk River 7

Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 12

Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6

Shakopee 9, Lakeville North 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22, GHEC/Truman 6

Southland 46, Spring Grove 14

Spring Lake Park 35, Mahtomedi 7

St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis South 3

St. Cloud Apollo 20, St. Cloud Tech 14

St. Louis Park 22, Orono 21

St. Paul Central 23, St. Paul Johnson 0

St. Thomas Academy 28, Irondale 14

Stewartville 42, Red Wing 0

Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28

Verndale 62, Sebeka 8

Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Lake Park-Audubon 8

Waseca 44, Jordan 34

West Central 45, Crookston 6

Windom 28, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Winona 60, Albert Lea 21

Zimmerman 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

