Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 38, Cookeville 0
Chattanooga Christian 57, Boyd Buchanan 13
Christian Heritage, Ga. 41, Lakeway Christian 0
David Crockett 45, Cherokee 0
Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0
Knoxville Central 69, Cocke County 0
Knoxville Webb 24, Grace Christian 6
Peabody 36, Halls 0
Pigeon Forge 17, Northview Academy 0
Silverdale Baptist Academy 42, Notre Dame 6
Tennessee 24, Morristown West 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments