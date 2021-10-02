Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 38, Cookeville 0

Chattanooga Christian 57, Boyd Buchanan 13

Christian Heritage, Ga. 41, Lakeway Christian 0

David Crockett 45, Cherokee 0

Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0

Knoxville Central 69, Cocke County 0

Knoxville Webb 24, Grace Christian 6

Peabody 36, Halls 0

Pigeon Forge 17, Northview Academy 0

Silverdale Baptist Academy 42, Notre Dame 6

Tennessee 24, Morristown West 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

