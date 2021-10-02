Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brewer 34, Mt. Blue 7
Cape Elizabeth 35, York 14
Dirigo 16, Mountain Valley 6
Foxcroft Academy 49, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 21
Gorham 28, Massabesic 0
Lake Region 48, Yarmouth 12
Lawrence 33, Falmouth 12
Maranacook Community 38, Boothbay Region 0
Medomak Valley 18, Hermon 7
Noble 44, Biddeford 0
Old Orchard Beach 53, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 6
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 49, Edward Little 0
Portland 28, Marshwood 14
Sanford 27, Lewiston 24
Skowhegan Area 61, Brunswick 14
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 50, Gray-New Gloucester 16
Thornton Academy 35, Bonny Eagle 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments