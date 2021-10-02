Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brewer 34, Mt. Blue 7

Cape Elizabeth 35, York 14

Dirigo 16, Mountain Valley 6

Foxcroft Academy 49, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 21

Gorham 28, Massabesic 0

Lake Region 48, Yarmouth 12

Lawrence 33, Falmouth 12

Maranacook Community 38, Boothbay Region 0

Medomak Valley 18, Hermon 7

Noble 44, Biddeford 0

Old Orchard Beach 53, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 6

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 49, Edward Little 0

Portland 28, Marshwood 14

Sanford 27, Lewiston 24

Skowhegan Area 61, Brunswick 14

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 50, Gray-New Gloucester 16

Thornton Academy 35, Bonny Eagle 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

