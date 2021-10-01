Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alamosa 28, Pagosa Springs 6
Aspen 34, Rifle High School 12
Bayfield 39, Salida 0
Brighton 58, Greeley West 7
Broomfield 48, Windsor 15
Brush 41, Platte Valley 0
Buena Vista 28, St. Mary's 21
Calhan 12, Swink 6
Castle View 21, Highlands Ranch 14
Cheraw 3, Eads 0
Cherry Creek 41, Cherokee Trail 10
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6
Columbine 21, Arvada West 18
Cotopaxi 2, Cripple Creek-Victor 0
Dakota Ridge 52, Bear Creek 13
Dayspring Christian Academy 48, Caliche 14
Fleming 62, Weldon Valley 18
Florence 52, Rye 0
Fowler 52, Springfield 24
Frederick 42, Eagle Valley 16
Genoa-Hugo 73, Miami-Yoder 25
Granada 51, Flagler 19
Gunnison 35, Cedaredge 0
Haxtun 3, Merino 0
Holyoke 34, Burlington 12
Legacy 10, Fairview 0
Legend 26, Pine Creek 23
Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 32, Idalia 16
Limon 34, Yuma 10
Mancos 22, Dove Creek 14
Meeker 33, Grand Valley 7
Moffat County 19, Basalt 6
Montrose High School 28, Palmer Ridge 21
Mountain Valley 45, La Veta 20
Niwot 42, Skyview 12
Overland 14, Denver East 10
Prairie 60, Briggsdale 28
Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7
Ralston Valley 40, J.K. Mullen 14
Rangely 38, West Grand 0
Regis Jesuit 56, Chaparral 14
Roosevelt 42, Glenwood Springs 0
Sedgwick County def. Denver Christian, forfeit
The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7
Valley 34, Fort Lupton 23
Valor Christian 49, Mountain Vista 6
Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7
Wiggins 3, Wray 0
