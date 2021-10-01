Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbeville 20, Opelousas 6

Acadiana 35, Southside 10

Ascension Catholic def. Thrive, forfeit

Assumption 13, Thibodaux 7

Barbe 28, New Iberia 26

Baton Rouge Catholic 38, Lafayette Christian Academy 17

Baton Rouge Episcopal 42, Pointe Coupee Catholic 12

Beau Chene 35, Ville Platte 0

Benton 42, Haughton 21

Berwick 35, Centerville 0

Bossier 66, Montgomery 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 70, Lincoln Preparatory School 12

Carencro 45, St. Martinville 12

Carroll 49, Bastrop 22

Cedar Creek 54, River Oaks 7

Central - B.R. 56, South Lafourche 21

Church Point 35, Eunice 0

D'Arbonne Woods 28, Delhi 0

DeRidder 6, Marksville 0

Denham Springs 59, Tara 6

Dutchtown 42, Ouachita Parish 33

E.D. White 51, Ellender 12

East Beauregard 41, Gueydan 16

East St. John 8, Hahnville 3

Hamilton Christian Academy def. Oberlin, forfeit

Hanson Memorial 47, Lake Arthur 27

Haynesville 54, Ringgold 16

Independence 40, Northlake Christian 7

Iota 28, North Vermilion 24

Iowa 42, Pineville 0

Jena 14, Tioga 7

Jesuit 51, Holy Cross 7

Kenner Discovery 40, Fisher 0

Leesville 49, Minden 36

Lena Northwood 54, North Central 36

Logansport 38, Rosepine 24

McDonogh #35 29, McMain 8

NDHS 13, Cecilia 3

Natchitoches Central 23, C.E. Byrd 10

Neville 28, West Monroe 7

North Caddo 44, Plain Dealing 0

North DeSoto def. Pickering, forfeit

Northside 23, Peabody 22

Northwest 28, Kinder 26

Oak Grove 42, Tensas 0

Oakdale 56, Port Barre 14

Opelousas Catholic 28, Holy Savior Menard 0

Parkview Baptist 23, West Feliciana 22

Pope John Paul 10, Central Private 8

Prairie View 70, Porter's Chapel Aca., Miss. 18, OT

Ruston 51, St. Thomas More 27

Saint Paul's 35, Hammond 0

Slidell 36, Mandeville 35

South Beauregard 22, Vinton 7

St. Amant 48, Helen Cox 12

St. Edmund Catholic 14, Livonia 12

St. Louis 30, LaGrange 6

St. Martin's 49, Ascension Christian School 32

St. Mary's 35, DeQuincy 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Hannan 6

Sterlington 45, Jennings 14

Terrebonne 26, Central Lafourche 8

Teurlings Catholic 20, Breaux Bridge 12

Varnado 26, Baker 0

West Jefferson 44, Higgins 6

Westgate 28, Lake Charles College Prep 12

Westminster Christian 33, Highland Baptist 7

Zachary 35, Woodlawn (BR) 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grand Lake vs. Basile, ccd.

Varnado vs. Bogalusa, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

