Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

La Cueva 41, Eldorado 0

Las Cruces 42, Carlsbad 13

Magdalena 52, Alamo-Navajo 0

Manzano 42, Del Norte 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

