Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-22, 25-23

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-8, 25-11, 25-10

Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14

Pender def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21

Santee def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Stuart Triangular=

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-12

Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-20, 25-13

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service