Broncos lose speedy receiver KJ Hamler to torn left ACL

Broncos speedy second-year receiver KJ Hamler will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL.

Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that the Broncos' second-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft tore his ACL and “some other stuff” in the first half of the Broncos' 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hamler hyperextended his left knee when he landed after attempting to catch a long pass from Teddy Bridgewater down the Broncos' sideline. He stayed down for several minutes while teammates knelt beside him before he was helped off the field.

Hamler finished the season with five catches for 74 yards. He tied for the league's longest catch in the preseason, an 80-yard touchdown grab on a pass from Drew Lock.

“We’ll miss" his downfield ability, Fangio said. “KJ is a hard guy to cover. You saw the key third down that we made the conversion on, they were in man coverage and he was nowhere near him. We’re going to miss him.”

The Broncos already were without their top receiver, Jerry Jeudy, their first-round pick last year, who sustained a high right ankle sprain in the opener and is out until November.

The Broncos' top three receivers now are Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Diontae Spencer, their return specialist.

Fangio said Spencer "is a guy that is going to take on a big role. It’s a big opportunity for him.”

Spencer has 10 career catches since joining the Broncos in 2019 after a four-year stint in the Canadian Football League.

Fangio said the Broncos will consider practice squad receivers De'Mornay Pierson-El, Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams and Rico Gafford for a promotion but the team will also “take a look at what may be available” elsewhere.

Fangio didn't have updates on guards Graham Glasgow (left knee) or Dalton Risner (foot). But he did say their injuries didn't appear to be season-ending.

Netane Muti replaced Glasgow at right guard and rookie Quinn Meinerz replaced Risner at left guard.