Carthage stays atop Texas 4A D-I after winning 1-2 showdown

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Austin Del Valle, 63-6 1

2 Katy (5-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 45-3 2

3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 68-7 3

4 Denton Guyer (5-0) W: McKinney, 44-26 4

5 Duncanville (3-1) W: Waco Midway, 76-0 5

6 Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Humble, 52-0 6

7 Katy Tompkins (5-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 32-28 7

8 Rockwall Heath (4-1) W: Rockwall, 79-71 (OT) 8

9 Spring Westfield (4-0) W: Aldine Davis, 56-0 9

10 Galena Park North Shore (4-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 44-7 10

11 Spring (4-0) W: Spring Dekaney, 56-7 11

12 Lake Travis (3-1) Idle 13

13 Allen (3-1) Idle 14

14 SA Northside Brennan (4-0) Idle 15

15 Rockwall (3-2) L: Rockwall Heath, 79-71 (OT) 12

16 Arlington Martin (3-2) W: Arlington, 65-17 16

17 Euless Trinity (4-1) W: Hurst Bell, 48-0 17

18 Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: SA Northside Wagner, 28-21 18

19 Cypress Bridgeland (4-0) W: Langham Creek, 48-16 19

20 Midland Legacy (2-1) Idle 21

21 Lewisville (4-0) W: Plano West, 64-28 22

22 Cypress Park (4-0) Idle 23

23 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) Idle 24

24 Houston King (5-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 55-6 25

25 Comal Smithson Valley (5-0) W: New Braunfels, 41-24 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Denton Ryan (4-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 27-3 1

2 College Station (5-0) W: New Caney, 35-6 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (3-1) Idle 3

4 Longview (4-1) W: West Mesquite, 56-28 6

5 CC Veterans Memorial (5-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 28-21 5

6 Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: NRH Richland, 45-29 7

7 Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 47-6 9

8 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) Idle 8

9 Katy Paetow (4-0) Idle 10

10 Fort Bend Hightower (3-1) W: Manvel, 16-12 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Aledo (5-0) W: Everman, 51-7 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) W: Houston Waltrip, 59-0 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (4-0) Idle 3

4 Ennis (5-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 47-14 4

5 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) W: EP Hanks, 55-10 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-1) W: FW Southwest, 55-0 7

7 Nederland (4-0) W: Port Neches-Groves, 38-28 10

8 WF Rider (5-0) W: Hobbs (NM), 33-13 9

9 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 44-13 NR

10 SA Alamo Heights (5-0) W: Wimberley, 7-0 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Argyle (4-0) Idle 1

2 CC Calallen (4-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 21-0 2

3 Austin LBJ (5-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 41-26 3

4 Tyler Chapel Hill (5-0) W: Athens, 57-21 4

5 Stephenville (5-0) W: Waco Connally, 44-12 5

6 El Campo (4-1) W: Boerne Champion, 55-10 6

7 Waco La Vega (3-2) W: CC Miller, 48-13 7

8 Melissa (3-2) W: Paris, 47-10 NR

9 Huffman Hargrave (5-0) W: La Marque, 31-7 NR

10 Kilgore (4-1) W: Palestine, 35-6 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: Gilmer, 28-7 1

2 Gilmer (4-1) L: Carthage, 28-7 2

3 Celina (4-1) W: Nike Dallas FC, 51-14 3

4 West Orange-Stark (3-1) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-8 4

5 China Spring (5-0) W: Mexia, 56-7 5

6 Bellville (5-0) W: West Columbia, 56-6 6

7 Van (5-0) W: Center, 52-35 7

8 Geronimo Navarro (4-1) W: Giddings, 27-18 8

9 Cuero (4-1) W: Somserset, 41-13 9

10 Sinton (3-1) W: CC West Oso, 59-0 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0) W: Snyder, 22-15 1

2 Brock (4-0) W: Bowie, 68-6 2

3 Hallettsville (4-1) W: Schulenburg, 40-7 4

4 Vanderbilt Industrial (4-1) W: Mathis, 17-14 5

5 Yoakum (4-1) W: Navasota, 28-20 6

6 Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 56-21 7

7 West (5-0) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 56-15 8

8 Grandview (4-1) W: Maypearl, 49-0 10

9 Tatum (4-1) L: Gladewater, 29-28 3

10 Lorena (3-2) W: Little River Academy, 34-17 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Franklin (5-0) W: Lexington, 49-12 1

2 Gunter (5-0) W: Whitewright, 56-0 2

3 Childress (4-0) W: Spearman, 42-16 3

4 Holliday (5-0) W: Breckenridge, 34-12 4

5 New London West Rusk (5-0) W: Troup, 58-20 7

6 Newton (3-1) W: Kountze, 44-3 5

7 Waskom (4-1) W: Ore City, 70-6 6

8 Canadian (3-1) Idle 8

9 Abernathy (5-0) W: Littlefield, 35-20 9

10 Idalou (5-0) W: New Deal, 28-14 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Refugio (5-0) W: Crystal City, 57-0 1

2 Shiner (5-0) W: Burton, 43-0 2

3 Timpson (3-0) Idle 3

4 Crawford (4-0) Idle 4

5 Cisco (4-1) W: Comanche, 41-14 5

6 Hawley (5-0) W: Bangs, 54-0 7

7 New Deal (4-1) L: Idalou, 28-14 6

8 Mason (4-1) W: Junction, 42-0 8

9 Beckville (5-0) W: Price Carlisle, 50-27 9

10 Forsan (5-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 43-0 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Mart (5-0) W: Italy, 40-7 1

2 Windthorst (5-0) W: WF City View, 34-0 2

3 Muenster (5-0) W: Valley View, 61-0 3

4 Albany (4-0) W: Anson, 48-2 4

5 Wellington (2-2) W: Jacksboro, 44-12 5

6 Stratford (4-1) W: Panhandle, 34-14 6

7 Falls City (3-1) Idle 7

8 Eldorado (4-0) W: Sonora, 48-26 8

9 Vega (4-1) W: Bovina , 62-13 10

10 Chilton (4-0) W: Kerens, 54-2 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 May (5-0) W: Blum, 77-14 1

2 Sterling City (4-1) W: Happy, 58-8 3

3 Jonesboro (5-0) W: Saint Jo, 64-50 4

4 Water Valley (5-0) W: Gail Borden County, 62-22 5

5 Abbott (5-0) W: Keene, 59-8 6

6 Rankin (4-1) L: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 49-45 2

7 Springlake-Earth (4-1) W: White Deer, 47-0 7

8 Garden City (3-2) W: Van Horn, 83-38 NR

9 Lometa (4-0) W: Rochelle, 69-20 NR

10 Ira (3-1) W: Roscoe Highland, 86-46 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Matador Motley County (5-0) W: Kress, 60-8 1

2 Strawn (5-0) W: Westbrook, 68-52 2

3 Richland Springs (3-1) W: FW Covenant Classical, 119-112 3

4 Calvert (1-0) Idle 4

5 Balmorhea (3-1) Idle 5

6 Follett (5-0) W: Paducah, 38-29 6

7 Lamesa Klondike (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 83-38 7

8 Jayton (5-0) W: Petersburg, 74-34 8

9 Anton (4-0) W: Whiteface, 83-37 9

10 Throckmorton (5-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 78-41 10

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Austin Regents (4-0) W: Austin St. Michael’s, 49-21 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) W: Midland Christian, 28-14 3

3 Grapevine Faith Christian (5-0) W: SA Holy Cross, 42-0 4

4 FW Nolan (3-2) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 50-21 5

5 Houston Second Baptist (4-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 23-19 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Waco Live Oak (5-0) W: Red Oak Ovilla, 49-0 1

2 Bulverde Bracken Christian (4-0) W: Rankin, 49-45 3

3 Austin Veritas (5-0) W: Austin Hill Country, 86-38 2

4 Marble Falls Faith (4-0) W: Temple Holy Trinity, 72-22 4

5 Texas School for the Deaf (3-1) W: SA St. Mary’s Hall, 80-54 5