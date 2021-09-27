San Jose Earthquakes square off against the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (14-5-6) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (8-9-9)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +120, Seattle +223, Draw +253; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders hit the field.

The Earthquakes compiled an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home games. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Shea Salinas (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Siad Haji (injured).

Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).