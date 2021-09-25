Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Medicine Hat
Broncos 8, Tigers 2
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Saxberg Sc (elbowing) 0:55; Boehm Mh (holding) 3:45; Thiessen Sc (tripping) 8:46; Wyrostok Sc (tripping) 12:44; Hopwo Mh (high sticking) 14:53; Baker Mh (delay of game) 17:31; Dezainde Mh, Parsons Mh (roughing) 19:56; Lamb Sc (double minor, roughing) 19:56; Borysiuk Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:56.
Second Period
1. Swift Current, Ward 1 (Nagy, McGinley) 1:28.
2. Swift Current, Birnie 1 (Pelletier, Bettahar) 18:48 (pp).
3. Medicine Hat, Dezainde 2 (Van Impe, Boehm) 19:14.
Penalties — Hopwo Mh (tripping) 0:11; Lacombe Sc (high sticking) 6:20; Wiesblatt Mh (10-minute misconduct) 10:24; Halamandaris Sc (interference) 14:14; Baker Mh (checking to the head) 14:14; Shtrom Mh (tripping) 16:53.
Third Period
4. Swift Current, Filmon 2 (Ward, McGinley) 4:22.
5. Swift Current, Gould 1 (Lacombe, Filmon) 5:12.
6. Swift Current, Davies 1 (Pelletier, Borysiuk) 7:20.
7. Swift Current, Davies 2 (Pelletier, Lamb) 13:32.
8. Swift Current, Lewis 1 (Birnie) 13:50.
9. Medicine Hat, Dezainde 3 (Andresen, Boehm) 17:05.
10. Swift Current, Filmon 3 (Bettahar) 17:47.
Penalties — Davies Sc, Baker Mh (roughing) 0:27; Lacombe Sc (boarding) 0:27; Hopwo Mh (charging) 12:03; Halamandaris Sc, Baker Mh (roughing) 12:03; Wyrostok Sc, Parsons Mh (roughing) 12:59.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (W, ). Medicine Hat: Venne (13 shots, 12 saves), Zahara (L, 10:24 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-6; Medicine Hat: 0-6.
Referees — Derek Bandstra, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Greg Sarauer, Darren Holeha.
Attendance — 00 at Medicine Hat.
Comments