Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

IMG Academy-Blue 49, Springfield Central, Mass. 0

World of Knowledge 20, Old Plank Christian 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Mitchell sparks East Carolina over Charleston Southern 31-28

September 26, 2021 9:14 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service