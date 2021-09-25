Sentkowski’s 3 FGs lift Sac State past Idaho State, 23-21

Kyle Sentkowski kicked three second-half field goals as Sacramento State overcame a 21-14 halftime deficit to pull out out a 23-21 victory over Idaho State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

Jake Dunniway found Marcus Fulcher with a 60-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds left in the first quarter to put Sacramento State in front, but Benjamin Omayebu knotted the game at 7-7, returning the Hornets' kick-off 99 yards for a score.

Lucas Triplet put Sac State back in front with a seven-yard pass to Asher O'Hara in the second quarter, capping a 12-play, 94-yard drive, but Omayebu answered with his second touchdown, hauling in a 29-yard pass from Tyler Vander Waal, and Hays Hunter put the Bengals on top, 21-14 with a 33-yard pass to Tanner Conner with 2:56 left in the first half.

Sentkowski converted from 49-yards out early in the third quarter, then drilled a 27-yard field goal with 2:57 left in the quarter. His 40-yarder with 13:27 left capped the scoring.

Dunniway was 18 of 30 for 302 yards and a touchdown to lead Sacramento State (2-2, 1-0).

Malakai Rango carried 19 times for 66 yards to lead Idaho State (0-3, 0-1).

