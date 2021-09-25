Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Riverview 35, Salem 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Riverview 35, Salem 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
On the same night the remains of Father Emil Kapaun made their way back home, the Crusaders’ football team won again in his honor.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments