Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 14, Akr. Buchtel 10
Ashland Crestview 35, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10
Barnesville 50, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Cin. College Prep. 56, Day. Christian 6
Cin. Country Day 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8
Cin. Purcell Marian 61, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 28
Cin. Taft 13, Cin. Withrow 7
Cle. St. Ignatius 24, River Rouge, Mich. 12
Delphos Jefferson 47, Ada 21
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Hunting Valley University 28
Harrison 38, Oxford Talawanda 7
Independence 28, Garfield Hts. Trinity 16
Lakewood St. Edward 58, Beacon Hill, Va. 0
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Fairfield Christian 6
Landmark Christian 42, Franklin Middletown Christian 0
Lisbon Beaver 47, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16
Norwalk St. Paul 24, Plymouth 21
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 32, Chillicothe Huntington 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments