Alcantara expected to start for the Marlins against Rays

Miami Marlins (64-89, fourth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (95-59, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-13, 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 189 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -204, Marlins +173; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Miami will play on Saturday.

The Rays are 50-29 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay is slugging .424 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .508 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 24-51 away from home. Miami has slugged .373 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the club with a .423 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-0. Ryan Yarbrough notched his ninth victory and Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Edward Cabrera took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 60 extra base hits and is batting .234.

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .392.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (neck), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).