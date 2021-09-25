Barria scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (85-69, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (73-81, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (7-9, 4.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (2-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +133, Mariners -147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Angels are 39-41 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .406 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .582 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Mariners are 43-36 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .224 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .293.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Joe Smith earned his fourth victory and France went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jimmy Herget took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and has 95 RBIs.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 100 RBIs and is batting .214.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).