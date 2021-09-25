Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 50, Imbler 0

Alsea 49, Siletz Valley Early College 6

Amity 54, Yamhill-Carlton 24

Astoria 8, Stayton 7

Beaverton 55, Southridge 28

Bonanza 38, Tulelake, Calif. 25

Burns 37, Ontario 14

Canby 55, St. Helens 13

Central Linn 76, Oakridge 0

Clackamas 52, Nelson 0

Corvallis 19, Central 14

Crane 56, Elgin 12

Crater 28, Springfield 6

David Douglas def. Barlow, forfeit

Dayton 38, Blanchet Catholic 8

Dufur 42, Enterprise 14

Echo 57, Monument/Dayville 12

Eddyville 53, Jewell 7

Elkton 21, Yoncalla 2

Grant 10, Franklin 7

Henley 16, La Pine 12

Heppner 34, Kennedy 28

Hidden Valley 36, Sweet Home 16

Jefferson PDX 34, Lincoln 14

Jesuit 44, Westview 42

Knappa 41, Clatskanie 0

Lake Oswego 48, Sheldon 17

Lakeridge 30, South Medford 7

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 42, Sherman/Condon Co-op 20

Marist 41, Cascade Christian 16

Mazama 21, Eagle Point 20

McDaniel 20, Wells 12

McKay 31, Forest Grove 28

McNary 41, Bend 21

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 59, South Wasco County 25

Mohawk 54, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 12

Mountainside 28, Sherwood 14

North Eugene 38, Crook County 14

North Medford 31, Liberty 27

North Salem 47, Hillsboro 20

North Valley 35, Elmira 12

Oakland 42, Jefferson 30

Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 35, Hood River 21

Pine Eagle 45, Huntington 6

Powder Valley 56, Cove 22

Powers 19, Riddle 13

Redmond 77, Parkrose 7

Reedsport 45, Rogue River 6

Regis 60, Gervais 0

Richland, Wash. 48, Hermiston 0

Ridgeview 21, Putnam 13

Roosevelt 22, Milwaukie 14

Roseburg 41, McMinnville 0

Salem Academy 14, Colton 0

Siuslaw 15, Gladstone 7

South Salem 42, Mountain View 35

South Umpqua 41, Philomath 8

St. Mary's 43, Harrisburg 14

St. Paul 67, Camas Valley 22

Summit 26, Sprague 6

Sunset 49, Aloha 0

Thurston 46, Willamette 0

Tigard 27, Newberg 23

Toledo 44, Monroe 36

Tualatin 41, West Salem 7

Union 36, Wallowa 22

Vale 12, New Plymouth, Idaho 6

Warrenton 48, Sutherlin 36

West Albany 42, Crescent Valley 20

West Linn 24, Camas, Wash. 14

Weston-McEwen 12, Stanfield 7

Willamina 70, Corbett 60

Wilsonville 52, Scappoose 41

Woodburn 21, North Marion 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Banks vs. Rainier, ccd.

Coquille vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Creswell vs. Lowell, ccd.

Glendale vs. Gold Beach, ccd.

Klamath vs. Madras, ccd.

Milwaukie vs. Henley, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 25, 2021 12:56 AM
