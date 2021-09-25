Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 41, Tecumseh 27

Adair 44, Dewey 20

Alex 58, Cyril 30

Altus 48, Capitol Hill 6

Alva 50, Newkirk 14

Antlers 61, Wilburton 14

Ardmore 56, OKC Southeast 28

Arkoma 40, Porum 14

Balko 76, Hollis 34

Barnsdall 36, Claremore Christian 34

Beggs 82, Henryetta 25

Berryhill 48, Inola 7

Bethany 35, Cache 28

Bethel 32, Christian Heritage Academy 14

Bixby 71, Bartlesville 0

Blanchard 42, John Marshall 13

Bluejacket 60, Copan 6

Bristow 42, Miami 7

Broken Bow 42, Stilwell 0

Burns Flat-Dill City 14, Texhoma 6

Canadian 8, Hulbert 6

Carl Albert 42, Guymon 6

Cascia Hall 48, Heavener 0

Cashion 56, Watonga 34

Catoosa 9, Skiatook 7

Central 34, Bray-Doyle 0

Chandler 18, Crossings Christian School 16

Chelsea 45, Chouteau-Mazie 12

Chickasha 24, Weatherford 13

Choctaw 29, Booker T. Washington 20

Clinton 28, Newcastle 14

Colcord 57, Central Sallisaw 0

Collinsville 71, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Covington-Douglas 62, Waukomis 14

Coweta 56, Tulsa Edison 7

Davenport 48, Strother 0

Davis 42, Tishomingo 0

Dewar 57, Foyil 0

Dibble 36, Rush Springs 21

Drumright 48, Wellston 40

Edmond North 23, Putnam City 14

Edmond Santa Fe 49, Edmond Memorial 21

Elk City 56, Elgin 6

Elmore City 22, Healdton 0

Empire 36, Wilson 24

Eufaula 49, Hartshorne 12

Fairland 36, Ketchum 14

Fort Gibson 49, Muldrow 7

Garber 56, Pond Creek-Hunter 20

Glenpool 21, Claremore 17

Gore 14, Warner 8

Grove 59, Oologah 35

Guthrie 35, Piedmont 14

Harrah 34, OKC Classen Adv. 8

Heritage Hall 46, McLoud 13

Hobart 43, Cordell 20

Holland Hall 41, Mannford 0

Hooker 26, Merritt 6

Hugo 14, Atoka 0

Idabel 46, Valliant 6

Irving Cistercian, Texas 42, Casady 14

Jenks 49, Enid 6

Keota 44, Quinton 8

Kiefer 56, Haskell 29

Kingfisher 58, Bridge Creek 26

Kremlin-Hillsdale 46, Olive 0

Lexington 38, Crooked Oak 0

Lincoln Christian 63, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0

Lindsay 40, Coalgate 34

Lone Grove 28, Pauls Valley 26

Luther 48, Blackwell 8

Madill 17, Dickson 14

Marlow 36, Comanche 0

Maysville 58, Fox 24

McAlester 19, Bishop Kelley 0

McGuinness 56, Eisenhower 41

Medford 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Meeker 42, Kellyville 27

Metro Christian 50, Okmulgee 14

Minco 59, Carnegie 0

Moore 42, Southmoore 0

Mooreland 44, Thomas Fay Custer 19

Mount St. Mary 21, Douglass 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 46, Paoli 0

Muskogee 42, Putnam West 12

Mustang 49, Norman North 48

Noble 46, El Reno 21

Okemah 60, Liberty 6

Oklahoma Bible 30, Southwest Covenant 0

Oklahoma Christian Academy 18, Hinton 16

Oklahoma Christian School 45, Chisholm 7

Oklahoma Union 51, Afton 0

Pawhuska 75, Commerce 14

Pawnee 44, Hominy 36

Perkins-Tryon 31, Anadarko 13

Perry 34, Hennessey 13

Plainview 26, Kingston 0

Pocola 28, Roland 14

Porter Consolidated 44, Talihina 30

Poteau 46, Hilldale 16

Prague 37, Millwood 6

Pryor 31, Tahlequah 14

Quapaw 47, Wyandotte 12

Regent Prep 46, Yale 0

Rejoice Christian School 56, Salina 14

Ringling 35, Stratford 7

Ringwood 14, Canton 12

Sallisaw 34, McLain/TSST 12

Sand Springs 30, Ponca City 13

Sapulpa 47, Memorial 8

Seiling 60, Cherokee 14

Seminole 28, Stigler 21

Sequoyah-Claremore 19, Kansas 0

Shattuck 36, Waurika 6

Shawnee 60, Durant 14

Sperry 63, Nowata 12

Spiro 41, Panama 6

Stillwater 35, Deer Creek 28, 2OT

Stroud 56, Savanna 28

Sulphur 48, Little Axe 0

Temple 50, Grandfield 0

Thackerville 58, Ryan 26

Timberlake 58, South Coffeyville 8

Tonkawa 27, Morrison 16

Tulsa Rogers 42, Tulsa East Central 6

Tuttle 22, Cushing 7

Tyrone 39, Boise City 12

Union 10, Owasso 7, OT

Velma-Alma 50, Snyder 32

Verdigris 40, Jay 12

Vian 48, Keys (Park Hill) 7

Victory Christian 58, Morris 7

Vinita 56, Central 34

Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14

Washington 42, Purcell 13

Wayne 42, Wynnewood 7

Waynoka 46, Beaver 0

Webbers Falls 52, Cave Springs 14

Weleetka 62, Gans 16

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, Welch 8

Westville 38, Locust Grove 13

Wetumka 48, Caddo 38

Wewoka 60, Konawa 14

Woodland 38, Caney Valley 14

Woodward 56, Western Heights 0

Yukon 38, Norman 25

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

