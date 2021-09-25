Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 41, Tecumseh 27
Adair 44, Dewey 20
Alex 58, Cyril 30
Altus 48, Capitol Hill 6
Alva 50, Newkirk 14
Antlers 61, Wilburton 14
Ardmore 56, OKC Southeast 28
Arkoma 40, Porum 14
Balko 76, Hollis 34
Barnsdall 36, Claremore Christian 34
Beggs 82, Henryetta 25
Berryhill 48, Inola 7
Bethany 35, Cache 28
Bethel 32, Christian Heritage Academy 14
Bixby 71, Bartlesville 0
Blanchard 42, John Marshall 13
Bluejacket 60, Copan 6
Bristow 42, Miami 7
Broken Bow 42, Stilwell 0
Burns Flat-Dill City 14, Texhoma 6
Canadian 8, Hulbert 6
Carl Albert 42, Guymon 6
Cascia Hall 48, Heavener 0
Cashion 56, Watonga 34
Catoosa 9, Skiatook 7
Central 34, Bray-Doyle 0
Central High 34, Bray-Doyle 0
Chandler 18, Crossings Christian School 16
Chelsea 45, Chouteau-Mazie 12
Chickasha 24, Weatherford 13
Choctaw 29, Booker T. Washington 20
Clinton 28, Newcastle 14
Colcord 57, Central Sallisaw 0
Collinsville 71, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Covington-Douglas 62, Waukomis 14
Coweta 56, Tulsa Edison 7
Davenport 48, Strother 0
Davis 42, Tishomingo 0
Dewar 57, Foyil 0
Dibble 36, Rush Springs 21
Drumright 48, Wellston 40
Edmond North 23, Putnam City 14
Edmond Santa Fe 49, Edmond Memorial 21
Elk City 56, Elgin 6
Elmore City 22, Healdton 0
Empire 36, Wilson 24
Eufaula 49, Hartshorne 12
Fairland 36, Ketchum 14
Fort Gibson 49, Muldrow 7
Garber 56, Pond Creek-Hunter 20
Glenpool 21, Claremore 17
Gore 14, Warner 8
Grove 59, Oologah 35
Guthrie 35, Piedmont 14
Harrah 34, OKC Classen Adv. 8
Heritage Hall 46, McLoud 13
Hobart 43, Cordell 20
Holland Hall 41, Mannford 0
Hooker 26, Merritt 6
Hugo 14, Atoka 0
Idabel 46, Valliant 6
Irving Cistercian, Texas 42, Casady 14
Jenks 49, Enid 6
Keota 44, Quinton 8
Kiefer 56, Haskell 29
Kingfisher 58, Bridge Creek 26
Kremlin-Hillsdale 46, Olive 0
Lexington 38, Crooked Oak 0
Lincoln Christian 63, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0
Lindsay 40, Coalgate 34
Lone Grove 28, Pauls Valley 26
Luther 48, Blackwell 8
Madill 17, Dickson 14
Marlow 36, Comanche 0
Maysville 58, Fox 24
McAlester 19, Bishop Kelley 0
McGuinness 56, Eisenhower 41
Medford 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Meeker 42, Kellyville 27
Metro Christian 50, Okmulgee 14
Minco 59, Carnegie 0
Moore 42, Southmoore 0
Mooreland 44, Thomas Fay Custer 19
Mount St. Mary 21, Douglass 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 46, Paoli 0
Muskogee 42, Putnam West 12
Mustang 49, Norman North 48
Noble 46, El Reno 21
Okemah 60, Liberty 6
Oklahoma Bible 30, Southwest Covenant 0
Oklahoma Christian Academy 18, Hinton 16
Oklahoma Christian School 45, Chisholm 7
Oklahoma Union 51, Afton 0
Pawhuska 75, Commerce 14
Pawnee 44, Hominy 36
Perkins-Tryon 31, Anadarko 13
Perry 34, Hennessey 13
Plainview 26, Kingston 0
Pocola 28, Roland 14
Porter Consolidated 44, Talihina 30
Poteau 46, Hilldale 16
Prague 37, Millwood 6
Pryor 31, Tahlequah 14
Quapaw 47, Wyandotte 12
Regent Prep 46, Yale 0
Rejoice Christian School 56, Salina 14
Ringling 35, Stratford 7
Ringwood 14, Canton 12
Sallisaw 34, McLain/TSST 12
Sand Springs 30, Ponca City 13
Sapulpa 47, Memorial 8
Seiling 60, Cherokee 14
Seminole 28, Stigler 21
Sequoyah-Claremore 19, Kansas 0
Shattuck 36, Waurika 6
Shawnee 60, Durant 14
Sperry 63, Nowata 12
Spiro 41, Panama 6
Stillwater 35, Deer Creek 28, 2OT
Stroud 56, Savanna 28
Sulphur 48, Little Axe 0
Temple 50, Grandfield 0
Thackerville 58, Ryan 26
Timberlake 58, South Coffeyville 8
Tonkawa 27, Morrison 16
Tulsa Rogers 42, Tulsa East Central 6
Tuttle 22, Cushing 7
Tyrone 39, Boise City 12
Union 10, Owasso 7, OT
Velma-Alma 50, Snyder 32
Verdigris 40, Jay 12
Vian 48, Keys (Park Hill) 7
Victory Christian 58, Morris 7
Vinita 56, Central 34
Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14
Washington 42, Purcell 13
Wayne 42, Wynnewood 7
Waynoka 46, Beaver 0
Webbers Falls 52, Cave Springs 14
Weleetka 62, Gans 16
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, Welch 8
Westville 38, Locust Grove 13
Wetumka 48, Caddo 38
Wewoka 60, Konawa 14
Woodland 38, Caney Valley 14
Woodward 56, Western Heights 0
Yukon 38, Norman 25
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments