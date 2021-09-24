Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bozeman 49, Billings Skyview 7

Circle 66, Lodge Grass 22

Missoula Hellgate 62, Kalispell Flathead 38

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 12:35 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 12:35 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 12:35 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service