Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Wilson Fike 41, South Johnston 32

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service