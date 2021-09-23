Thursday’s Scores

Sports

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13

Grand Island def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-7, 25-16, 25-18

Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18

North Central def. CWC, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-17

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16

Amherst def. Overton, 26-24, 25-27, 25-20

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-17, 20-25, 25-9

Arlington Triangular=

Arlington def. Conestoga, 11-25, 25-17, 25-13

Centura Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-17, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-10

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 25-21

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-18

Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-11, 25-23

Gering Triangular=

Gering def. Mitchell, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15

Mitchell def. Sidney, 25-17, 27-25, 0-0

Sidney def. Gering, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19

Howells-Dodge Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 25-10

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-19, 25-18

Leyton Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-19

Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-16

Loomis Triangular=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-18

Minatare Triangular=

Bayard def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-16

South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13

Ralston Triangular=

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 11-25, 26-24, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-11

Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-16

Red Cloud Triangular=

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-19

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10

St. Francis Triangular=

Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-7

Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 25-19, 25-19

Winnebago Triangular=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-10

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-10

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
