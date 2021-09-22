Anderson scheduled to start for Milwaukee against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (81-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-60, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-8, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Cardinals -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 42-34 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .350.

The Cardinals are 39-36 on the road. St. Louis's lineup has 172 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads the club with 33 homers.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-1. Jake Woodford recorded his third victory and Tommy Edman went 2-for-3 with an RBI for St. Louis. Brandon Woodruff took his 10th loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .477.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 68 extra base hits and 101 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .208 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 10-0, .270 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Lorenzo Cain: (hip), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).