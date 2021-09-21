Mahle expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-94, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-73, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-11, 6.14 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (12-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 192 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -191, Pirates +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 40-35 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .427 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 22-53 away from home. Pittsburgh is slugging .363 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a slugging percentage of .512.

The Reds won the last meeting 9-5. Luis Cessa earned his fifth victory and Votto went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Cody Ponce took his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 155 hits and has 87 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 154 hits and has 88 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.45 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Tyler Stephenson: (undisclosed).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow), Jacob Stallings: (concussion).