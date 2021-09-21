Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-54, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (70-79, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (18-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 180 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +170, Dodgers -205; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 45-27 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Dodgers have gone 44-31 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .422 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .537 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-0. Antonio Senzatela earned his third victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Mitch White registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 27 home runs and is batting .267.

Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 173 hits and has 62 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).