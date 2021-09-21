Quantrill expected to start for the Indians against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (69-82, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (73-76, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (6-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -144, Royals +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

The Indians are 36-38 in home games in 2020. Cleveland's lineup has 191 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 35 homers.

The Royals are 33-43 on the road. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .369.

The Royals won the last meeting 4-2. Domingo Tapia secured his third victory and Kyle Isbel went 1-for-3 with a double for Kansas City. Nick Wittgren registered his eighth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 35 home runs and is slugging .553.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 66 extra base hits and 115 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 5-5, .304 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (calf), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).