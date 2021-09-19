Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Center-Stanton 75, Drayton 6
Trenton 46, Drake/Anamoose 33
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Jaylen Warren rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, Oklahoma State pitched a second-half shutout and the Cowboys escaped with a 21-20 victory over Boise State.
