Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
MICDS 42, Priory 7
Rockwood Summit 37, Hazelwood East 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
MICDS 42, Priory 7
Rockwood Summit 37, Hazelwood East 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The battle between two of Wichita’s best programs lived up to the hype on Friday night.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments