Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cony 34, Brunswick 6
Fryeburg Academy 26, Westbrook 8
Nokomis Regional 28, Hampden Academy 7
Oak Hill 24, Lisbon 13
Sacopee Valley 66, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 36
Thornton Academy 40, Lewiston 0
Winslow 44, Maine Central Institute 8
Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 48, John Bapst Memorial 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camden Hills Regional vs. Houlton, ccd.
Cheverus vs. Lake Region, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
