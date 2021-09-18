Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cony 34, Brunswick 6

Fryeburg Academy 26, Westbrook 8

Nokomis Regional 28, Hampden Academy 7

Oak Hill 24, Lisbon 13

Sacopee Valley 66, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 36

Thornton Academy 40, Lewiston 0

Winslow 44, Maine Central Institute 8

Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 48, John Bapst Memorial 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camden Hills Regional vs. Houlton, ccd.

Cheverus vs. Lake Region, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

