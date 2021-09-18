Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 58, Wallowa 0
Alsea 32, Jewell 24
Banks 35, Hidden Valley 0
Cascade 31, Mazama 28
Centerpoint Christian 34, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 14
Chiawana, Wash. 41, Hermiston 12
Clackamas 56, Reynolds 7
Crane 60, Union 0
Crater 15, Churchill 13
Creswell 34, Central Linn 12
David Douglas 58, Gresham 30
Dufur 48, Sherman/Condon Co-op 8
Eagle Point 13, Willamette 6
Echo 68, Huntington 6
Eddyville 47, Siletz Valley Early College 6
Elmira 36, Phoenix 30
Estacada 30, Seaside 14
Gaston 58, Taft 0
Gaston def. Vernonia, forfeit
Glencoe 50, Beaverton 49
Gold Beach 58, Bonanza 12
Grant 42, McDaniel 0
Henley 38, Crook County 14
Heppner 14, Stanfield 0
Hillsboro def. Centennial, forfeit
Hillsboro def. St. Helens, forfeit
Jefferson 32, Toledo 22
Jefferson PDX 16, Wells 12
Jesuit 20, Camas, Wash. 10
Joseph 20, Monument/Dayville 6
Kennedy 48, Colton 8
La Grande 37, Vale 12
La Pine 37, Dayton 16
Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13
Marist 42, Gladstone 14
McMinnville 23, Oregon City 21
McNary 41, Grants Pass 0
Mountain View 31, Sprague 28
Myrtle Point 60, Glendale 0
Nestucca 30, Sheridan 22
North Douglas 53, North Lake 6
North Medford 28, Sherwood 21
North Valley 41, Cottage Grove 14
Nyssa 38, Ontario 6
Parkrose def. La Salle, forfeit
Philomath 32, Woodburn 12
Pine Eagle def. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, forfeit
Powder Valley 50, St. Paul 40
Prospect 72, Gilchrist 25
Rainier 57, Amity 22
Redmond 73, The Dalles 12
Regis 26, Salem Academy 0
Riddle 26, Elkton 25
Roosevelt 42, Franklin 21
Roseburg 34, Southridge 12
Sandy 14, Barlow 7
Santiam 52, Gervais 0
Sheldon 42, Newberg 28
Silverton 14, South Albany 2
Siuslaw 50, Sisters 0
South Umpqua 60, Corbett 29
St. Mary's 20, Pleasant Hill 14
Summit 20, Bend 0
Sutherlin 46, Valley Catholic 18
Sweet Home 14, Madras 13
Thurston 58, Springfield 0
Tigard 30, Mountainside 13
Tillamook 21, Stayton 7
Tualatin 43, Aloha 0
Weiser, Idaho 48, Baker 12
West Albany 21, Dallas 9
West Linn 28, Sunset 14
West Salem 36, South Salem 28
Westview 55, Century 7
Willamina 29, Clatskanie 20
Yamhill-Carlton 20, Newport 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camas Valley vs. Mohawk, ccd.
Culver vs. Warrenton, ccd.
Lowell vs. Oakland, ccd.
Marshfield vs. North Bend, ccd.
Milwaukie vs. North Marion, ccd.
North Eugene vs. Klamath, ccd.
Triangle Lake vs. Crow, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments