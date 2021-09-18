Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alabama Christian Academy 48, Dale County 14
Alexandria 51, Corner 15
Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0
American Christian Academy 34, Bibb County 12
Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28
Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7
Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21
Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7
Autauga Academy 43, Clarke Prep 7
B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28
B.T. Washington 26, Bullock County 6
Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0
Boaz 28, Sardis 0
Bob Jones 29, Florence 21
Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0
Brooks 42, Deshler 14
Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24, OT
Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7
Catholic-Montgomery 49, Beulah 0
Center Point 40, Moody 11
Central - Clay County 35, Beauregard 0
Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17
Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27
Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7
Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0
Clarke County 15, Saint Luke's Episcopal 7
Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7
Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13
Colbert County 25, Hatton 24
Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12
Conecuh Springs 45, Marshall Christian 0
Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 32
Crenshaw Christian Academy 47, South Choctaw Academy 21
Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21
Dadeville 33, Childersburg 6
Daphne 21, Foley 13
Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14
Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Christian 0
Demopolis 53, Shelby County 7
East Lawrence 20, Danville 7
East Limestone 49, Brewer 7
Elba 54, Cottonwood 24
Etowah 28, Ashville 0
Eufaula def. Park Crossing, forfeit
Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19
Fairfield 36, John Carroll Catholic 6
Fairhope 37, Davidson 7
Fairview 49, West Point 21
Fayette County 28, Oak Grove 0
Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14
Florala 14, Red Level 0
Francis Marion 38, Central Coosa 14
Fruitdale 14, Choctaw County 6
Gadsden 29, Spain Park 26
Gardendale def. Jasper, forfeit
Geneva 40, Ashford 6
Geneva County 49, Abbeville 6
Geraldine 26, Plainview 20
Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28
Gordo 38, Haleyville 0
Greensboro 50, Monroe County 0
Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13
Guntersville 58, Douglas 6
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8
Handley 26, Cleburne County 7
Helena 37, Pelham 34
Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0
Holt 39, Sumter Central High School 0
Holtville 31, Talladega 22
Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14
Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21
Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph County 8
Houston Academy 35, Slocomb 25
Houston County 28, Zion Chapel 18
Hubbard 18, Phillips-Bear Creek 6
Hubbertville 44, Meek 14
Hueytown 38, Hillcrest 30
Ider 41, Section 40
J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington County 0
Jackson 40, Selma 8
Jackson Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28
Jacksonville 35, Munford 12
James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40
Keith def. A.L. Johnson, forfeit
Kinston 10, Georgiana 6
Lanett 44, LaFayette 6
Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0
Lee-Scott Academy 31, Macon-East 14
Leeds 41, Hayden 0
Leroy 13, Thomasville 9
Lexington 32, Sheffield 14
Lincoln 14, St. Clair County 0
Luverne 41, Highland Home 0
Madison Academy 33, North Jackson 0
Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22
Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0
Marengo 40, McIntosh 12
Marion County 20, Berry 14, OT
McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0
McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0
Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6
Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8
Montgomery Academy 49, Prattville Christian Academy 13
Morgan Academy 36, Southern Academy 12
Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0
Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13
New Hope 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Northridge 35, Brookwood 18
Northside 40, Hamilton 18
Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6
Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13
Oneonta 24, Dora 9
Opp 55, Daleville 0
Orange Beach 38, Greene County 12
Oxford 35, Pell City 10
Parker 41, Wenonah 12
Patrician Academy 34, Tuscaloosa Academy 12
Pickens County 28, Lynn 7
Piedmont 70, Weaver 13
Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood Academy 0
Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0
Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14
Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12
Prattville 24, Dothan 7
Priceville 18, Wilson 0
Randolph School 35, Madison County 21
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7
Reeltown 42, Goshen 0
Robert E. Lee 28, Russell County 14
Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0
Saks 16, Ohatchee 7
Samson 36, McKenzie 28
Saraland 31, Blount 0
Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28
South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0
Southeastern 32, Sand Rock 28
Southern Prep 35, Stewart County, Ga. 6
Southside-Selma 42, Hale County 13
Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin County 7
Sparkman 38, Austin 21
Springville 24, Scottsboro 21
St. James 43, Straughn 6
St. Paul's 10, Faith Academy 7
Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton County 13
Sulligent 38, Midfield 14
Sumiton Christian 48, Woodville 0
Sweet Water 39, Jay, Fla. 7
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7
T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0
Tallassee 48, Elmore County 10
Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6
Theodore 27, Murphy 6
Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9
Thorsby def. Calhoun, forfeit
Trinity Presbyterian 52, Pike County 0
Trion, Ga. 49, Cedar Bluff 0
Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42
Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa County 0
Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21
Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0
Wadley 43, Winterboro 22
Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 8
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
West Blocton 49, Dallas County 20
West End 53, Gaston 8
West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14
Westbrook Christian 41, Locust Fork 13
Westminster Christian Academy 24, DAR 22
Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7
Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18
Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0
Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7
Winston County 14, Addison 8
Woodland 43, Donoho 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
