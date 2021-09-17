Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arapahoe 35, ThunderRidge 14

Basalt 34, Glenwood Springs 14

Battle Mountain 43, Aspen 34

Bayfield 46, Aztec, N.M. 25

Bear Creek 49, Pueblo Centennial 6

Branson/Kim 72, Cotopaxi 20

Briggsdale 30, Otis 28

Brighton 41, Greeley Central 16

Broomfield 28, Monarch 7

Buena Vista 21, Peyton 8

Calhan 22, Rangely 14

Canon City 55, Sierra 0

Centauri 48, Strasburg 3

Cheraw 56, Kit Carson 0

Cherry Creek 52, Arvada West 21

Coronado 50, Air Academy 20

Dakota Ridge 42, Rampart 2

Denver East 42, Rock Canyon 27

Denver South 56, Wheat Ridge 7

Douglas County 16, Castle View 0

Eads 45, Walsh 21

Eagle Valley 38, University 30

Erie 50, Longmont 6

Farmington, N.M. 38, Durango 17

Fleming 70, Pawnee 0

Fort Lupton 39, Estes Park 38

Fountain-Fort Carson 42, Doherty 9

Fowler 42, McClave 8

Golden 46, Liberty 8

Grand Junction Central 19, Grand Junction 7

Grand Valley 35, Roaring Fork 14

Heritage 27, Vista PEAK 26

Highlands Ranch 63, Columbine 49

Holly 46, Springfield 6

Horizon 39, Boulder 16

La Veta 58, Cripple Creek-Victor 7

Legend 34, Mountain Vista 7

Limon 46, Bennett 0

Loveland 14, Windsor 7

Lutheran 60, Pueblo Central 0

Mead 42, Northridge 0

Meeker 40, Cedaredge 6

Monte Vista 28, Platte Canyon 6

Niwot 34, Riverdale Ridge 20

Palmer Ridge 41, Pueblo West 14

Plateau Valley 52, Gilpin County 16

Ponderosa 50, Standley Lake 20

Pueblo County 44, Lamar 0

Pueblo East 27, Cheyenne Mountain 10

Pueblo South 26, Lewis-Palmer 7

Ralston Valley 24, Grandview 13

Rangeview 36, Mountain Range 6

Regis Jesuit 21, Smoky Hill 0

Rifle High School 42, Faith Christian 10

Sanford 62, Sargent 0

Scottsbluff, Neb. 56, Sterling 0

Sedgwick County 18, Merino 12

Severance 20, Brush 7

Swink 34, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 12

The Classical Academy 42, Elizabeth 12

Thomas Jefferson 42, D'Evelyn 7

Thompson Valley 16, Berthoud 13

Valor Christian 42, J.K. Mullen 7

Vista Ridge 55, Falcon 13

West Grand 3, Hayden 0

Yuma 28, Highland 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

