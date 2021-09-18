Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 21, El Dorado Springs 20
Archie 28, Jasper 16
Ash Grove 44, Pierce City 0
Aurora 26, Mt. Vernon 7
Ava 59, Liberty (Mountain View) 24
BV Northwest, Kan. 49, Central (St. Joseph) 6
Battle 35, Hickman High School 22
Belton 49, Oak Park 28
Blue Valley, Kan. 67, Lee's Summit 36
Boonville 41, Blair Oaks 35
Branson 58, Neosho 28
Buffalo 36, Pleasant Hill 35
Burroughs 35, Lutheran South 0
Butler 44, Cole Camp 14
Cabool 27, Houston 26
California 36, Osage 34
Carthage 42, Webb City 14
Central (New Madrid County) 44, Doniphan 6
Central (Park Hills) 70, Cuba 0
Chillicothe 48, Cameron 7
Christian Brothers College 63, Vianney 6
DeSmet 33, Chaminade 7
Dexter 45, East Prairie 0
Diamond 35, Miller 12
Drexel/Miami(FB) 62, Rich Hill/Hume 6
East Atchison 54, DeKalb 6
East Buchanan 22, Penney 12
Eureka 35, Lafayette (Wildwood) 14
Fair Grove 63, Forsyth 13
Farmington 48, Ritenour 6
Festus 62, DeSoto 6
Fort Osage 58, Raytown 20
Francis Howell 51, Ft. Zumwalt West 14
Ft. Zumwalt East 32, Francis Howell North 27
Ft. Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7
Ft. Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Mountain View) 20
Ft. Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Wentzville) 20
Glendale 41, Bolivar 27
Grain Valley 48, Truman 13
Hallsville 34, Eldon 20
Hannibal 62, Fulton 12
Harrisburg 44, Westran 14
Harrisonville 36, Warrensburg 27
Helias Catholic 49, Granite City, Ill. 0
Hillsboro 42, North County 7
Holden 18, Crest Ridge 0
Hollister 37, Marshfield 27
Holt 27, Timberland 20
Jackson 48, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Jefferson City 49, Smith-Cotton 0
Joplin 44, Carl Junction 6
KC Sumner, Kan. 32, East (Kansas City) 0
Kearney 35, Ruskin 0
Kelly 27, Charleston 20
Kennett 61, Caruthersville 6
Kickapoo 40, Parkview 0
King City 64, Pattonsburg 6
King City/ Union Star 64, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 6
Kirksville 63, Moberly 22
Kirkwood 34, Ladue Horton Watkins 18
Knob Noster 64, Agape Boarding 8
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 56, Savannah 49
Lafayette County 35, Lee's Summit Community Christian 21
Lamar 48, Nevada 22
Lebanon 58, Waynesville 20
Lee's Summit North 41, Raymore-Peculiar 14
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 60, Greenfield 14
Liberty 28, Lee's Summit West 20
Lighthouse 20, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 6
Lincoln 34, Scotland County 12
Lincoln College Prep 64, KC Sumner, Kan. 0
Lindbergh 47, Webster Groves 7
Lockwood 70, Appleton City 20
Lockwood/Golden City 70, Appleton City/Montrose 20
Logan-Rogersville 28, Cassville 13
Louisiana 48, Crystal City 28
Lutheran (St. Charles) 50, Hermann 0
Macon 32, Highland 30
Malden 54, Chaffee 6
Marceline 37, Fayette 0
Marionville 48, Central (Springfield) 0
Mark Twain 56, Missouri Military Academy 6
Marquette 38, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 2
McDonald County 31, Monett 14
Mehlville 47, McCluer North 28
Mexico 43, Marshall 16
Mid-Buchanan 48, Lathrop 7
Milan 46, Princeton/Mercer 14
Monroe City 44, Centralia 6
Mound City-Craig 72, Southwest (Livingston County) 8
Mountain Grove 37, Willow Springs 7
Nixa 21, Republic 10
Norborne/Hardin Central 56, Santa Fe 46
North Andrew 88, Northland Christian 20
North Callaway 56, Van-Far 0
North Shelby 58, Schuyler County 0
Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 40, Knox County 28
Oakville 55, Hazelwood West 26
Odessa 29, Oak Grove 21
Orchard Farm 25, Brentwood 24
Orrick 90, Braymer/Breckenridge 52
Owensville 62, St. James 11
Ozark 52, Willard 0
Palmyra 23, Brookfield 6
Paris 44, Bayless 22
Park Hill 50, Blue Springs 0
Park Hill South 44, William Chrisman 21
Parkway North 59, Riverview Gardens 0
Pattonville 27, Fox 20
Perryville 21, Fredericktown 14
Platte County 29, North Kansas City 0
Plattsburg 22, North Platte 16
Polo 13, Gallatin 12
Poplar Bluff 47, Sikeston 22
Quincy Notre Dame, Ill. 22, Duchesne 6
Reeds Spring 62, Springfield Catholic 28
Richmond 52, Pembroke Hill 8
Rock Bridge 43, Capital City 14
Rock Port 70, West Nodaway 24
Rockhurst 21, Blue Springs South 7
Rolla 56, Hillcrest 6
Sarcoxie 28, Stockton/Sheldon 20
Scott City 30, Portageville 16
Seneca 35, East Newton 7
Skyline 48, Slater 16
Smithville 51, Raytown South 14
South Callaway 41, Montgomery County 28
South Harrison 14, Maysville/Winston 0
South Holt 20, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 18
South Shelby 35, Clark County 20
Southern Boone County 24, Versailles 20
St. Clair 14, Sullivan 8
St. Joseph Le Blond 44, St. Joseph Christian 16
St. Louis University 63, Normandy 12
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 42, St. Francis Borgia 0
St. Michael 41, Tipton 6
St. Paul Lutheran 52, Concordia 22
St. Pius X (Festus) 24, Jefferson (Festus) 20
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14, Maryville 13
St. Vincent 49, Herculaneum 0
Ste. Genevieve 41, Potosi 21
Stewartsville/Osborne 78, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 34
Strafford 69, Clever 6
Thayer 47, Salem 6
Trenton 26, Putnam County 0
Union 49, Pacific 22
Valle Catholic 42, St. Dominic 7
Warrenton 42, St. Charles 8
Warsaw 48, Sherwood 12
Wellington-Napoleon 41, Lone Jack/Kingville 0
West Plains 53, Camdenton 21
West Platte 39, Lawson 0
Windsor 49, Cass-Midway 8
Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 50, St. Charles West 0
Winnetonka 24, Grandview 20
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 84, Albany 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
