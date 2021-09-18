Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 35, Fairmont Senior 28

Cabell Midland 44, Hurricane 25

Capital 42, Riverside 22

Chapmanville 29, Nitro 18

Clay County 18, Sissonville 7

Clay-Battelle 50, Beallsville, Ohio 18

East Fairmont 24, Braxton County 20

East Hardy 30, Tygarts Valley 14

Frankfort 67, Berkeley Springs 26

Gilmer County 40, Wahama 20

Grafton 28, South Harrison 20

Greenbrier East 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Greenbrier West 58, Webster County 6

Hampshire 69, Park View-Sterling, Va. 37

Herbert Hoover 70, Wyoming East 6

Huntington 30, George Washington 14

Independence 50, Shady Spring 17

Independence, Va. 35, Washington 14

James Monroe 50, Meadow Bridge 12

Jefferson 34, Spring Mills 7

John Marshall 34, Glouster Trimble, Ohio 33, OT

Keyser 35, Robert C. Byrd 13

Liberty Harrison 34, Philip Barbour 26

Liberty Raleigh 30, Logan 14

Lincoln 21, Nicholas County 13

Lincoln County 44, Oak Hill 41

Madonna 14, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 6

Man 7, Mingo Central 6

Marietta, Ohio 34, Ripley 14

Martins Ferry, Ohio 38, Weir 7

Martinsburg 26, Highland Springs, Va. 25

Moorefield 45, Tucker County 14

Morgantown 62, Hedgesville 20

Mount View 28, Summers County 14

New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 54, Valley Wetzel 12

Parkersburg 28, Parkersburg South 19

Pocahontas County 21, Petersburg 12

Point Pleasant 42, Oak Glen 7

Ritchie County 36, St. Marys 7

River View 30, Hurley, Va. 22

Scott 48, Sherman 20

Shadyside, Ohio 33, Wheeling Central 21

Sherando, Va. 49, Musselman 43

Spring Valley 54, St. Albans 0

St. Clairsville, Ohio 35, Linsly 14

Williamstown 49, Buffalo 6

Winfield 35, Wayne 20

Wirt County 24, Ravenswood 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

