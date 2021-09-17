Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 28, Paulding County 13
Appling County 39, Bradwell Institute 6
Armuchee 24, Southeast Whitfield 14
Augusta Christian 33, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 27
Augusta Prep 55, Lake Oconee 14
Berrien 57, Atkinson County 6
Bethlehem Christian Academy 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Bremen 38, Maynard Jackson 22
Brentwood 41, Thomas Jefferson 20
Brooks County 43, Mitchell County 0
Burke County 33, North Augusta, S.C. 27
Calhoun 56, Woodstock 16
Cambridge 7, Creekview 0
Carrollton 56, Dalton 15
Cartersville 24, Cherokee 14
Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6
Cedar Grove 47, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
Cedartown 42, Heard County 0
Chamblee 51, Woodland Cartersville 20
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 7, Buford 0
Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14
Chattahoochee County 20, Manchester 10
Chattooga 49, Heritage School 38
Cherokee Bluff 56, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Coffee 42, Glynn Academy 0
Collins Hill 42, Alpharetta 0
Colquitt County 55, Heritage-Conyers 0
Cook 37, Randolph-Clay 6
Darlington 28, Heritage-Catoosa 7
Decatur 26, Arabia Mountain 14
Discovery 41, Berkmar 0
Douglas County 44, East Paulding 10
Dutchtown 16, Union Grove 7
East Coweta 36, Northgate 0
East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6
East Jackson 56, East Hall 27
Effingham County 27, Howard 6
Fellowship Christian School 35, North Cobb Christian 14
Fitzgerald 29, Cairo 13
Grayson 31, Harrison 20
Greenville 30, Taylor County 14
Harris County 42, Newnan 38
Hart County 63, Westside, S.C. 28
Hebron Christian Academy 42, George Walton 0
Hillgrove 34, Westside-Macon 8
Holy Innocents' 56, Loganville Christian 0
Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0
Jeff Davis 34, Long County 12
Jefferson County 50, Butler 6
Jenkins County 20, Claxton 16
John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6
Johns Creek 41, Sequoyah 20
Jones County 42, Stockbridge 9
Kennesaw Mountain 17, Kell 7
LaFayette 28, Murray County 12
LaGrange 48, Kendrick 6
Lanier County 48, Baconton 14
Lassiter 27, Wheeler 21
Lee County 64, Lithia Springs 14
Loganville 35, Greenbrier 34
Luella 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 8
Lumpkin County 34, St. Francis 14
Macon County 51, Central-Talbotton 0
Madison County 22, Druid Hills 21
Meadowcreek 21, Duluth 7
Metter 56, Portal 0
Mill Creek 38, West Forsyth 10
Mount Vernon 35, Athens Christian 14
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Dade County 27
North Cobb 42, Etowah 0
North Gwinnett 10, Archer 7
North Hall 23, Chestatee 21
Northside-Warner Robins 43, Richmond Hill 7
Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0
Oconee County 20, Thomasville 6
Pataula Charter 14, Central Christian 6
Peach County 35, Mary Persons 13
Pepperell 24, Temple 20
Pickens 45, Union County 7
Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13
Pinewood Christian 34, Valwood 12
Pope 41, South Cobb 20
Putnam County 19, Westside-Augusta 7
Rabun County 63, Saluda, S.C. 7
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13
River Ridge 33, Chattahoochee 7
Rockmart 50, Sonoraville 28
Roswell 41, Campbell 21
Savannah 12, Groves 7
Savannah Christian Prep 42, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Schley County 48, Marion County 7
Social Circle 21, Oglethorpe County 14
South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33
South Gwinnett 22, Shiloh 21
Southern Prep, Ala. 35, Stewart County 6
St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 27, Bethesda Academy 8
Statesboro 23, Liberty County 6
Stephens County 35, Habersham Central 18
Stratford 34, Mt. Paran Christian 7
Swainsboro 39, Dublin 7
Tattnall County 59, Bacon County 10
Tattnall Square 23, Savannah Country Day 14
Tift County 16, Irwin County 14
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 51, Landmark Christian 0
Trion 49, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 0
Unity Christian 66, Praise 6
Walker 55, Community Christian 18
Walnut Grove 16, Jackson County 14
Ware County 42, Bainbridge 15
Warner Robins 49, Houston County 9
Westfield 28, Southland 14
Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7
Winder-Barrow 36, Cedar Shoals 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.
Grady vs. Northview, ccd.
Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.
Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.
Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments