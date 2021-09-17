Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll 36, Marathon 7
Armwood 46, Strawberry Crest 0
Auburndale 20, Heritage 0
Baker County 42, Paxon 7
Baldwin 21, West Nassau County 13
Bartow 41, Victory Christian 7
Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8
Belleview 34, Lecanto 14
Berkeley Prep 56, Brandon 0
Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0
Bloomingdale 35, Lennard 21
Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0
Bolles School 49, Fernandina Beach 14
Bradenton Christian 49, Indian Rocks 7
Branford 32, Zarephath 24
Bronson 56, Halifax Academy 0
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 37, First Academy-Orlando 14
Cardinal Gibbons 16, Buchholz 7
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 7, Buford, Ga. 0
Chiefland 14, Dixie County 7
Chiles 20, Madison County 14
Choctawhatchee 28, Ft. Walton Beach 6
Clay 34, Ridgeview 0
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
Countryside 36, River Ridge 28
Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16
Cypress Bay 10, West Broward 7
Deerfield Beach 29, Douglas 2
Dillard 50, Cooper City 0
Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0
Eau Gallie 35, Gateway 6
Ed White 40, Suwannee 24
Eustis 41, Horizon 8
First Baptist 48, Cardinal Mooney 25
Forest Hill 46, John I. Leonard 0
Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0
Gainesville 57, Matanzas 16
George Steinbrenner 35, Sickles 14
Gibbs 20, Dunedin 6
Glades Central 45, Santaluces 6
Goleman 60, American 6
Gulliver Prep 49, Benjamin 14
Haines City 46, Mulberry 6
Hardee 49, Avon Park 14
Hawthorne 48, Newberry 7
Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0
Hudson 38, Weeki Wachee 6
IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3
Jefferson 49, King 19
Jesuit 28, Hillsborough 7
Jupiter 34, Palm Beach Lakes 28
Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13
King's Academy 30, Glades Day 27
Kissimmee Osceola 40, Olympia 14
Lake Nona 37, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0
Lakeland Christian 24, Foundation Academy 21
Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28
Land O'Lakes 58, Brooksville Central 0
Leesburg 60, Lake Weir 0
Legacy Charter 51, Oasis 7
Liberty County 48, Franklin County 7
Mainland 35, Lake Minneola 6
Martin County 24, Seminole Ridge 6
Melbourne 28, St. Cloud 6
Menendez 41, Eastside 7
Miami Killian 40, Miami Jackson 0
Miami Northwestern 42, Belen Jesuit 14
Miramar 7, South Broward 0
Mitchell 60, Leto 0
Munroe Day 19, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 9
Naples 57, Golden Gate 0
Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14
New Smyrna Beach 21, South Lake 7
Newsome 17, Durant 7
Ocala Forest 15, West Port 12
Ocala Trinity Catholic 14, Carrollwood Day 0
Oviedo Master's Academy 39, Windermere Prep 7
Palm Beach Gardens 30, Wellington 23, OT
Palmetto 27, Manatee 9
Palmetto Ridge 17, North Port 0
Pembroke Pines 34, Immokalee 27, OT
Pompano Beach 21, Spanish River 13
Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7
Port Orange Atlantic 26, Pine Ridge 24
Raines 31, Andrew Jackson 14
Ribault 27, Westside 0
Ridge Community 36, Winter Haven 26
Riverside 41, Orange Park 9
Sanford Seminole 27, Flagler Palm Coast 3
Sarasota Riverview 21, Sebring 14
Satellite 44, Titusville 6
Seminole Osceola 48, Parrish Community 8
South Fort Myers 21, Barron Collier 10
Southwest Florida Christian 21, Keswick Christian 6
Springstead 24, Pasco 0
Spruce Creek 48, Lake Howell 0
St. Augustine 54, Middleburg 37
St. Edward's 13, Eagle's View 12
St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0
St. Petersburg Northeast 50, St. Petersburg 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6
Sumner 41, Spoto 12
Sunlake 35, Fivay 0
Sweet Water, Ala. 39, Jay 7
Tavares 55, Lake Buena Vista 0
Terry Parker 14, Yulee 13
The Villages 28, East Lake 25
Treasure Coast 26, Bishop Moore 7
Trinity Christian-Deltona 7, St. Joseph Academy 6
Union County 28, P.K. Yonge 13
University Christian 27, Bradford 20
Venice 49, Sarasota 13
Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15
Wakulla 10, Godby 9
Walton 34, Maclay 6
West Florida 51, Arnold 0
West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0
West Orange 49, Windermere 0
Westland Hialeah 12, Miami Sunset 11
Wharton 28, Wiregrass Ranch 17
Wildwood 20, South Sumter 9
Winter Park 42, Orlando University 8
Wolfson 14, Christ's Church 6
Zephyrhills 34, Wesley Chapel 9
Zephyrhills Christian 58, Palm Beach Christian Prep 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Lee County vs. Lely, ppd. to Sep 18th.
Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.
Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.
Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.
Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.
Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.
North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Northview vs. Escambia Academy, Ala., ccd.
Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
