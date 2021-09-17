Sports

NZ postpones cricket tour of Pakistan over security concerns

By RIZWAN ALI AP Sports Writer

Pakistan's army and police officers stand at the one of the entry point of the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the stat of the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The limited-overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand has been postponed due to security concerns of the Kiwis. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan's army and police officers stand at the one of the entry point of the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the stat of the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The limited-overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand has been postponed due to security concerns of the Kiwis. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Anjum Naveed AP
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan

New Zealand postponed its cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps' first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said New Zealand Cricket informed it that “they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series."

The PCB said Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and informed her “we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

New Zealand Cricket's own security team cleared Rawalpindi and Lahore last month for the tour of three one-day internationals — the first on Friday — and five Twenty20s.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same,” the PCB said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

Donte Williams, Urban Meyer and what we know about the USC football coaching search

Updated September 17, 2021 4:39 AM

Basketball

Mike Sielski: Michele Roberts and the NBA players’ union are right: COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t work

Updated September 17, 2021 4:37 AM

NFL

Brad Biggs: How can Andy Dalton hold off Justin Fields for Bears starting QB job?

September 17, 2021 4:30 AM

Celebrities

Thursday Sports in Brief

September 17, 2021 3:57 AM

Sports

Buehler, Dodgers to face Castillo, Reds

September 17, 2021 3:57 AM

Sports

Wheeler, Phillies to face Walker, Mets

September 17, 2021 3:57 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service