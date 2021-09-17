Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Knoxville Fulton 54, Gibbs 26
Middle College 60, Westwood 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Knoxville Fulton 54, Gibbs 26
Middle College 60, Westwood 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Michael A. Taylor was set to take his place in center field on Friday, while Kyle Isbel remained in the lineup as the right fielder.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments