Dusan Ivkovic, Serbian basketball coach, dies at 77

In this Sept. 17, 2011 file photo, Serbia's Head Coach Dusan Ivkovic reacts during the EuroBasket European Basketball Championship 7th to 8th position classification match against Slovenia, in Kaunas, Lithuania. Serbian Basketball Federation says famous coach Dusan Ivkovic has died at the age of 77. Serbian media said Ivkovic died in a Belgrade hospital after a lung failure on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. During his 46-year coaching career, Ivkovic led teams such as Partizan Belgrade, CSKA Moscow as well as Greek teams Aris, PAOK, Panionios, Olympiacos, AEK, as well as the Yugoslav and Serbian national teams. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) AP

Dusan Ivkovic, a Serbian basketball coach who led Yugoslavia to the 1990 world title and won two EuroLeague titles with Greek club Olympiakos, has died. He was 77.

The Serbian basketball federation said Ivkovic died Thursday. Serbian media reported that he died in a Belgrade hospital after lung failure.

Ivkovic led the “white dream team” to the world title in Argentina in 1990, shortly before Yugoslavia's civil war and breakup. The team comprised several future NBA stars, including Drazen Petrovic and Vlade Divac. Ivkovic's team beat the Mike Krzyzewski-led United States 99-91 in the semifinals — the last time the Americans fielded a team of college players at a major tournament.

Ivkovic led several club teams during his 46-year coaching career, including Partizan Belgrade, CSKA Moscow and five different Greek teams, winning more than a dozen titles. Besides the world title, Ivkovic led his home country to the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and to three EuroBasket continental titles. He later coached the Serbian national team.

He ended his career in 2016 after coaching Turkish club Anadolu Efes.

Ivkovic, who was known as Duda, was elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017 and named a EuroLeague Basketball Legend the same year.

“Rest in Peace, Duda!” FIBA EuroBasket wrote on Twitter.

After his retirement, Ivkovic remained active as a manager in a local Belgrade basketball team, Radnicki, where he started as a player in 1958.

“Basketball is not part of my life," Ivkovic once said, "it is my life.”