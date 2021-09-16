Griezmann jeered as Atlético Madrid held 0-0 by Porto in CL

Atletico Madrid's fans cheer during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Porto at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP

With Antoine Griezmann loudly jeered by the home fans, Atlético Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 0-0 draw against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Griezmann, back with Madrid after two seasons with rival Barcelona, came off the bench in the second half but couldn’t spark the hosts to victory. He was booed before the match and when he came onto the field, with most in the crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium expressing their discontentment with how the France forward left the club.

Only pockets of fans applauded Griezmann, who played five seasons with Atlético before leaving when Barcelona paid 120 million euros ($141 million) for him.

Atlético was near the Porto area most of the match but couldn’t capitalize on its chances. Luis Suárez, João Félix and Ángel Correa also weren’t able to break the deadlock for the hosts.

Porto had its chances in the second half, hitting the post and having an 80th-minute goal disallowed for a foul inside the area.

Porto defender Chancel Mbemba was sent off for a foul in stoppage time.

The result kept Porto unbeaten in its last six group stage matches in the Champions League, with six clean sheets.

Porto advanced past the group stage in each of its last four Champions League appearances, including last season when it stunned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the round of 16 before being eliminated by eventual champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

Atlético lost midfielder Thomas Lemar in the first half because of an apparent injury.

___

