Inter Miami CF hosts New York after 3 straight shutout wins

New York Red Bulls (6-11-5) vs. Inter Miami CF (9-9-5)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -115, New York -105

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF comes into a matchup with New York after notching three straight shutout wins.

Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-3-2 at home. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season and recorded 18 assists.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-5-4 on the road. New York scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

New York: Ryan Meara (injured), Aaron Long (injured).