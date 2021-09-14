Rasmussen scheduled to start for Rays at Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (89-55, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-7, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -133, Rays +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Blue Jays Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 40-29 in home games in 2020. Toronto is averaging 5.1 RBIs per game this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 103 total runs batted in.

The Rays have gone 44-29 away from home. Tampa Bay's lineup has 199 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads the club with 33 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-1. Alek Manoah secured his sixth victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Toronto. Ryan Yarbrough took his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 103 RBIs and is batting .318.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 129 hits and has 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 9-1, .325 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 54 runs

Rays: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).