Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Indiana Deaf, Ind. 40, Alabama School for the Deaf 0
Vigor 39, Jackson 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
