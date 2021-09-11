Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-4, 25-11, 25-9

Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17

Wolsey Wessington Tournament=

Pool A=

Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mitchell Christian, 25-19, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-7

Pool B=

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

