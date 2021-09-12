Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Becton 33, Lodi 0

Blair 25, Kiski School, Pa. 0

Brearley 32, Spotswood 0

Cedar Creek 42, Pleasantville 0

Chatham 28, Jefferson 21

DePaul Catholic 17, St. Joseph-Montvale 0

Delbarton 21, St. Anthony's, N.Y. 0

East Orange 34, Bloomfield 0

Eastside Paterson 6, Old Tappan 0

Haddon Heights 47, Princeton 0

Haddon Township 43, Gloucester Catholic 6

Hamilton West 27, Trenton Central 6

Hightstown 27, Northern Burlington 26

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 40, Pascack Hills 14

Johnson 16, Metuchen 6

Jonathan Dayton 36, Highland Park 0

Keyport 28, Keansburg 21

Lakeland 28, Bergenfield 25

Manasquan 45, Red Bank Regional 13

Marlboro 35, Matawan 20

Memorial 35, Ferris 2

Monmouth 28, Pinelands Regional 14

Morris Catholic 29, Madison 28

Morristown 14, Xaverian, N.Y. 7

Paulsboro 21, Penns Grove 20

Pennington 43, Morrisville, Pa. 20

Pompton Lakes 40, Butler 0

Pope John XXIII 55, Paramus Catholic 6

Ramsey 57, Weequahic 31

Ridgewood 21, Montclair 7

Saddle Brook 39, Palisades Park 0

Salem 14, Gateway 0

Seton Hall Prep 20, Don Bosco Prep 7

Union 34, Plainfield 13

Westfield 31, St. Joseph-Metuchen 20

Woodbury 49, Florence 0

Wyoming Seminary, Pa. 51, Peddie 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

