Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blackfoot 35, Snake River 21

Bonners Ferry 7, Libby, Mont. 0

Burley 27, Wood River 20

Butte County 56, Rockland 12

Capital 41, Centennial 11

Carey 46, Wilder 0

Castleford 32, Dietrich 16

Cole Valley 26, Fruitland 21

Declo 41, Kimberly 40

Emmett 21, Bishop Kelly 0

Firth 45, Bear Lake 8

Garden Valley 58, Idaho City 12

Genesee 62, Potlatch 36

Homedale 56, Baker, Ore. 6

Horseshoe Bend 30, Notus 26

Idaho Falls 21, Thunder Ridge 12

Kellogg 32, Orofino 7

Kuna 35, Owyhee 31

Lakeland 42, West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 13

Lapwai 58, Troy 0

Lewiston 54, Clarkston, Wash. 13

Madison 35, Hillcrest 7

McCall-Donnelly 36, New Plymouth 16

Melba 56, Nyssa, Ore. 6

Meridian 52, Timberline 7

Middleton 70, Caldwell 16

Mullan/St. Regis 72, Lakeside 20

Murtaugh 56, Challis 20

N. Fremont 54, Malad 8

N. Gem 56, Camas County 20

Nampa 35, Ridgevue 7

Nampa Christian 41, Parma 6

Payette 21, Marsing 0

Pomeroy, Wash. 50, Deary 0

Post Falls 42, Moses Lake, Wash. 26

Prairie 48, Clearwater Valley 14

Preston 28, Bonneville 21

Raft River 44, Grace 12

Rigby 28, Skyline 14

Ririe 44, Valley 0

Rocky Mountain 48, Eagle 28

Shelley 49, Jerome 7

South Fremont 34, Aberdeen 16

Sugar-Salem 22, Star Valley, Wyo. 6

Timberlake 19, Moscow 16

Tri-Valley 46, Greenleaf 21

Twin Falls 48, Canyon Ridge 6

Vallivue 42, Columbia 20

Wallace 38, Kootenai 14

Watersprings 58, Mackay 12

Weiser 40, Grangeville 0

West Side 28, Marsh Valley 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coeur d'Alene vs. West Valley (Yakima), Wash., ccd.

Colville, Wash. vs. Sandpoint, ccd.

Ontario, Ore. vs. Fruitland, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 11, 2021 12:47 AM

